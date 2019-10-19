Cowboys Blaze By Belhaven On Homecoming

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team got back on track with a dominating 63-7 win over Belhaven on Homecoming at Shelton Stadium on Saturday.

The Cowboys improved to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play and setup a battle at No. 1 Mary Hardin-Baylor next Saturday at 1 p.m. in Belton.

Kyle Jones was sharp in his first start as a Cowboy as he completed 17-of-20 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns.

The Cowboys wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as the defense forced a punt on Belhaven’s opening possession and HSU went 59 yards in six plays. Marc Reed finished off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

The defense forced another punt and the Cowboys scored in two plays as Jones hit Kevi Evans on a 45-yard touchdown pass. After another punt by Belhaven, Jones hit Jaquan Hemphill on a screen pass and he took it 72 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-0 with 12:44 to play in the first half.

After the teams traded punts, the Cowboys scored for the final time of the half when Jones hit Gatlin Martin on a fourth-down pass from 22 yards out to make it 35-0 at halftime.

Belhaven missed on a field goal on its first drive of the second half and HSU answered with a 54-yard pass from Jones to Hemphill to make it 42-0. The defense forced another three-and-out and Bryson Hammonds, who had missed most of the last four games, returned to action and scored on a 2-yard touchdown run as HSU led 49-0 after three quarters.

The Blazers scored its lone touchdown after a Cowboy fumble set up a short field and Hunter McEachern found Brooks Brumer on a 1-yard TD pass.

HSU responded with a 50-yard run by Marc Reed that set up a 5-yard Kolby Youngblood touchdown run to make it 56-7 and the Cowboys added another touchdown on a Kavan Johnson 6-yard run.

The Cowboys had 635 yards in the game and limited Belhaven (1-5, 1-4) to 184 yards in the contest. Matt Girard led the defense with six tackles.

