Cowboys’ Brennon is ASC West Player of the Week

Hardin-Simmons sophomore guard Kyle Brennon (Houston, Texas) is the American West Division Player of the Week in men’s basketball.

Brennon was impressive in his debut with the Cowboys, scoring scored 27 points in an 86-81 overtime win over Texas Lutheran.

He scored the first eight points of overtime to help the Cowboys pull out the victory.

He added 21 points in 19 minutes in the 75-54 victory over Schreiner.

For the weekend, Brennon averaged 24.0 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting 54.5 percent (18-of-33) from the field and 6-of-14 from three-point range.