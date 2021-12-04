Cowboys Cruise Past Tigers 93-65

MARSHALL, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ Cowboy basketball team won big over the ETBU Tigers by a score of 93-65 on Saturday in American Southwest Conference action.

The Cowboys shot a ridiculous 59% from the field going 35-59 on the day. Senior guard Steven Quinn led the offense with his fourth 20-point game of the season, scoring 24 at ETBU.

The Cowboy defense had a solid day with a block party of eight shots blocked as a team, three from Austin Brewer. The Cowboys added ten steals as well, with Quinn leading the team with four.

Two other Cowboys got into double figures, Neil Chambliss with 12 and Aiden Walsh with ten points on the day. Will Bartoszek led the Cowboys with ten rebounds in the game and freshman Kaleb Favors had nine assists to lead the team as well.

The Cowboys move to 7-1 and a perfect 3-0 in ASC play while ETBU falls to 2-5 and 0-2 in conference play. The Cowboys will return to Abilene to host Concordia next Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Mabee Athletic Complex.