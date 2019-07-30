Cowboys defense looks loaded on paper

Babe Laufenberg said, “The Cowboys putting on the pads for the first time in this training camp, this Dallas defense finished right in the middle of the pack last year with 39 sacks. To help bolster that pass-rush, they re-signed Defensive End Demarcus Lawrence and signed two-time Pro Bowler Robert Quinn in free agency. So, just how excited is Defensive Coordinator Rod Marinelli about his group?”

Rod Marinelli said, “I’m really excited, I like our guys, I really like them. They’re talented, you don’t always win with talent, you win with attitude, blue collar, hit, run everyday, that’s what you win with. These guys have talent and I think they’re really working hard to bring that part of the game.”

Demarcus Lawrence said, “It can be smoking but it’s all about us fine-tuning our rushes together. We can’t just be running up field or running into each other or running behind the quarterback, we’ve got to get to the quarterback. It’s all about four players rushing together.”

Robert Quinn said, “You look at our defense, we’ve got talented players everywhere, I think guys have really bought in to take that next step to do something great.”

Laufenberg said, “A dog may be a man’s best friend but Jordan Lewis knows a pass-rush is a corner’s best friend.”

Jordan Lewis said, “I mean, we’ve got a great D-line and those guys are going to get it done. They look amazing, they’ve been working out in the offseason together, those guys look polished, they look like they’re ready to go. It’s going to be an elite group I feel like.”

Laufenberg said, “The Cowboys are certainly hoping it is an elite group just like Jordan Lewis says.”