Cowboys defense putting up impressive numbers

The HSU Cowboys are 2-0 after the first two weeks of the 2019 season.

The Cowboys defense is really stepping up in the early going.

They are giving up just 150 yards a game and eight points a game.

They are also turning it over.

The Cowboys “D” picked off a pair of passes and recovered two fumbles.

It’s this keeps up, good things are ahead for HSU.

Head Coach Jesse Burleson said, “Defensively, I think our guys had a great plan going in, they knew exactly what to expect and then they just played really hard, refused to be blocked, and did a great job in coverage. I just can’t see really any real weaknesses in it. After the first drive, they made a couple adjustments and pretty much shut them down after that.”

Blake Johnston said, “I think we did a good job handling some of the stuff and making adjustments coming back out to get the win. We had to lock in a little bit more, Coach Wilkerson did a fantastic job of getting us adjusted to their offensive scheme. Luckily, we had some dudes that were ready to be dogs on the field.”

The Cowboys are headed to Brownwood to play the Howard Payne Yellowjackets on Saturday.