Cowboys Drop Doubleheader To Texas Lutheran

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ baseball team dropped a doubleheader to Texas Lutheran on Saturday at Hunter Field, falling 16-3 and 6-5.

Game 1

Texas Lutheran erupted for three big innings in the win. The Bulldogs had six runs in the third, five in sixth and four more in the seventh.

HSU received a two-run home run from Tyler Bradshaw in the sixth inning and scored a run on a Cade Johnson sacrifice fly.

Jacob Rains had two hits to pace the Cowboys and Alex Cornman had three hits and drove in four runs for the Bulldogs.

J.P. Poe took the loss allowing six runs in three innings. Raby Hampton, Riley Rice and Tyler Madrid worked out of the bullpen for HSU. Landon Weatherly earned the win with six innings of two-run ball.

Game 2

TLU scored a run in the first inning on a Blade Strezelczyk home run to lead off the game. The Cowboys came right back with four runs in the bottom of the first. Johnson had an RBI single, Bradshaw had an RBI single, Weston Hickman had a sacrifice fly and another run scored on a wild pitch.

The Bulldogs retook the lead in the third with four runs on five hits. The game remained 5-4 until the top of the ninth when Cornman homered for a big insurance run.

HSU scored a run in the bottom of the ninth but dropped its second one-run game in the series.

Joe Burch earned the win going seven innings allowing four runs. Chase Cutler worked the final two innings for the save. For the Cowboys, Hayden Clark worked seven and one-third innings and scattered 11 hits and five runs. Taylor McMackin worked the final inning and two-thirds.

Hickman and Rains had two hits each for the Cowboys and Strezelczyk and Cornman had three hits each for TLU.

The Cowboys are now 0-6 and Texas Lutheran is 4-2. HSU will hit the road next weekend to play a three-game series at UT-Dallas.