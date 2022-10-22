GEORGETOWN, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team moved to 6-1 with a 68-0 win over Southwestern in American Southwest Conference action at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.

The Cowboy defense scored on three different possessions and held the Pirates scoreless. HSU limited the Pirates to 3.2 yards per play and 182 yards. The Cowboy offense had 398 yards of offense on just 51 plays in the game.

Kevi Evans put the Cowboys on the board in the first quarter when he scored on a sliding 29-yard touchdown reception from Gaylon Glynn. HSU forced a quick punt and Myles Featherston made it 14-0 on a 6-yard touchdown run on the next possession.

Another stop and the Cowboys drove for another touchdown and Kai Brinkerhoff scored on a 41-yard touchdown to make it 20-0 with :06 to play in the first quarter.

HSU scored again on the next possession when Glynn hit Evans on a 74-yard touchdown pass.

The next three HSU scores were all defensive. Matt Mitchell sacked Landry Gilpin stripped the ball and recovered the fumble and ran it eight yards for a touchdown.

Mitchell blasted Damian Gomez as he tried to throw a pass it went up in the air and Terrell Franklin picked it off and ran it 55 yards for a touchdown.

On the next drive, TLU’s longest of the game Jamel LaFond intercepted a pass at the goal line and returned it 75 yards before lateralling to Davonte Nephew who took it the final 25 yards for a touchdown to make it 47-0.

Colton Marshall had short touchdown runs on the next two HSU possessions to push the lead to 61-0 with 13:27 to play in the game.

K.J. Peoples finished off the Cowboy scoring with a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Glynn was 8-for-13 for 165 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Cade Michna led the defense with 10 tackles and Matt Mitchell forced and returned a fumble, hit the quarterback causing an interception and had an interception of his own to go along with seven tackles in the game.

HSU is 6-1 overall and 4-1 in league play and Southwestern fell to 2-5 overall and 1-4,