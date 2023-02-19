SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ baseball team dropped the deciding game of its non-conference series, falling 7-4 on Sunday afternoon at fifth-ranked Trinity in San Antonio.

Karson Leatherwood had an RBI single in his first career at-bat in the second inning to give HSU an early 1-0 lead. Trinity scored a single run in the second inning and two more in the third to make it 3-1. Michael Lustina added a two-run single in the fifth inning and later scored on a sacrifice fly to give Trinity a 6-1 lead after six innings.

HSU responded with a Leatherwood RBI single in the seventh, Nick Ellington had an RBI double and Luke Kirkbride a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 6-4.

Trinity added a run in the eighth on a Khai Coney sacrifice fly. The Cowboys loaded the bases in the ninth inning but could not get across the tying runs.

Leatherwood, a freshman who was starting his first career game, had four of the Cowboys’ eight hits in the game and drive in two runs. Three different Tigers had two hits each.

Jackson Teer earned the win on the Mound for Trinity. He allowed four runs on six hits and struck out 10 over six innings. Jonathan Newman worked a scoreless ninth for the save.

Brandon Bane fell to 0-2 on the year as he allowed four earned runs on seven hits over five innings. Caleb Smith worked two scoreless innings and Wyatt Tumlinson allowed one run in his inning of work.

HSU falls to 1-5 on the year and Trinity is now 3-3.

The Cowboys open American Southwest Conference action on Friday afternoon at defending champion UT Dallas.