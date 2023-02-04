RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball fell 90-73 at UT Dallas in American Southwest Conference action on Saturday at the UTD Activity Center in Richardson.

UTD jumped out to an early 14-4 but the Cowboys came right back with a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to 16-13. UTD led 41-33 at halftime.

The Comets opened the lead out to 54-40 with 14:39 to play. HSU scored six straight points to narrow the gap to 54-46 but that is as close as they would get the rest of the way.

Steven Quinn led the Cowboys with 25 points, Will Bartoszek added 12 and Jason Justice scored 10.

UTD used a balanced attack with five players reaching double figures. Rob Wade led the way with 16 points and Hunter Stevens and Austin Page had 13 points each.

HSU was outscored 42-20 in the paint and UTD shot 54.7 percent in the game, including 11-of-22 from 3-point range.

HSU is now 13-7 on the year and 8-5 in league play. UTD improved to 17-3 overall and remained in first place in the ASC with a record of 12-1.

The Cowboys will remain on the road with a 6 p.m. game at Ozarks on Monday.