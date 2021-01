Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, right, talks to players as they warm up for an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Dallas Cowboys fired Defensive Coordiator Mike Nolan and Defensive Line Coach Jim Tomsula Friday.

Following a 6-10 season, the Cowboys let go of the two newcomers.

Nolan joined the staff with Mike McCarthy in the offseason following three seasons as the linebackers coach with the Saints.

Tomsula spent his previous three years as the defensive line coach with Washington.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy and Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore will remain as part of the staff.