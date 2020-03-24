Cowboys’ Frederick retires, cites play after nerve disorder

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick is retiring from the NFL at 29. The surprising decision comes less than two years after Frederick was diagnosed with a neurological disorder that sidelined him for all of 2018.

Frederick returned last year and made the Pro Bowl. But Frederick was clear in a statement announcing his retirement that he wasn’t the same player from before the diagnosis of Guillian-Barre syndrome.

The auto-immune disease attacks the nervous system and causes weakness. Frederick was a first-round pick seven years ago.