ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team got the win 94-73 over the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets on Cowboy Senior Day at the Mabee Athletic Complex in American Southwest Conference action.

The Cowboys got off to a hot start with a 22-5 lead early, but the Jackets would pull back to as close as six before going in at the half with a score of 40-31 Cowboys.

The Cowboys started the second much like the first with 13 straight points before letting Howard Payne on the board. Hardin-Simmons got through the rest of the day seeing a lead as large as 30 at one point over the Yellow Jackets before a final score of 94-73 victory for the Cowboys.

Senior Steven Quinn had a nice day in his first action back after a few games with 19 points to lead the Cowboys. He also led the team in steals with four and assists with five.

Three other Cowboys got into double figures, senior Neal Chambliss had 16 and led the team with nine rebounds. Senior Chase Cobb put up 14 on the day and Austin Brewer scored 14 as well.

Howard Payne senior Jaylan Bellou led his team in points with 21, assists with seven, and shared the rebounding lead of seven with Deven Bailey.

The Cowboys finish the regular season at 16-7 and 12-6 in the conference heading into the ASC championship tournament week beginning on Thursday with the Cowboys playing McMurry in the first round at 12 noon on Thursday in Belton, Texas.