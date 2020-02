The HSU Cowboys outlasted Belhaven Saturday at home in a dogfight, winning 94-91.

The Cowboys went into the half up 45-41.

Belhaven refused to go away and outscored the Cowboys in the second half.

However, a Chris Barrett steal followed by a layup gave the Cowboys a 91-86 lead that ultimately proved to be the difference in the game.

HSU closes out the season with four consecutive road games.