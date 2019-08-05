Cowboys hit the field for Blue/White Scrimmage

Sunday is a day of rest, but not if you’re an NFL player. The Cowboys held their annual Blue/White scrimmage today, and there’s going to be more than one player who is black and blue come tomorrow.

Fans got a little real football action here in Oxnard, for the first time in camp, they tackled the ball carrier to the ground.

“When it’s time to tackle, that’s when the lights come on. When it’s time to get people on the ground, today was truly the first time we could get people on the ground, and we need to get better. That’s the bottom line. We need to get better.”

And looky here, Chido Awuzie tips the ball away from future Hall of Famer Jason Witten, and safety Xavier Woods is Johnny on the spot.

Leighton Van Der Esch said, “We’re always trying to go for the ball, that’s a big part of our defense, obviously we always harp on turnovers so just trying to get as many as we can, get our hands on the ball, we know they’re going to come our way sooner or later.”

“We come out here and we just want to do it all together. We want to stay true to the idea that iron sharpens iron. At the end of the day, we’re all going to be standing on the same sideline, so as long as we’re out here and we make it competitive for one another, we’re going to make each other great.”

No doubt a great day for the defense as they dominated the offense today. The Cowboys will take tomorrow off, they’ll resume practice on Tuesday, as they get ready for their first preseason game of the year against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night.