Cowboys host luncheon with historic players in attendance

Well the regular season is right around the corner signified by the Cowboys annual kickoff luncheon held Wednesday at AT&T Stadium

Obviously this is a staple event for us to sport at the old farm and it’s always at the same time it kind of gets that mindset of you know this season is right around the corner.

Current cowboys in legends on hand along with students from happy know far to celebrate the stock of the 2019 season.

You know the legacy that the shipments have left and what they can be guys and what these kids do it’s an inspiration. So, we always have so much fun coming to this luncheon and also getting ready for the season

Several awards handed out including Zack Martin winning the 2019 Ed Block Courage Award while newly enshrined Hall of Famer Gil Brandt from the Tom Landry Legend Award taking that new gold jacket for a spin.

It took a long time to arrive, but it opens a lot of doors. And you know I’m really proud to be among the cowboys that are worth it and I’m proud to be number three.

Twenty-one old and new Cowboys alike have high expectations for this team this season.

I feel like at least on paper this is the most talented team we’ve had in a long long time.

I mean there is not a weak spot on the roster, and we’ve got to get Zeke and camp with Zeke. I don’t think there is a more talented team.

We have such a great group of guys who are here offseason in the weight room. We’re hungry to get better. You know they’re not forced to go out there and work so makes it really fun to be a part of.

I am picking the Dallas Cowboys not only to go to the Super Bowl but to win the Super Bowl.

Of course, the Cowboys will officially close down the preseason on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicking off at seven o’clock right here inside AT&T Stadium.