Cowboys Knock Off No. 9 Mary Hardin-Baylor, 80-77

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team beat No. 9 Mary Hardin-Baylor 80-77 in American Southwest Conference action at the Mabee Complex on Saturday.

HSU opened the game with a 9-2 run and UMHB cut the deficit to 17-16. HSU then went on another 7-0 run to take a 24-16 lead with 6:02 to play in the half. The Cowboys led 33-28 at halftime.

The Cru came out and went on an 8-1 run to take the lead with 17:21 to play but Steven Quinn answered right back with a 3-pointer and the Cowboys led the rest of the way. HSU opened its biggest lead of the contest at the 4:14 mark.

Josiah Johnson then kept the Cru in the contest as he scored nine points down the stretch and the Cru had the ball with a chance to tie the game with :13 to play but Neal Chambliss stole the ball from Ty Prince. After a pair of missed HSU free throws, UMHB’s desperation heave was off the mark.

HSU led for 35:46 in the contest that featured five lead changes and three ties. HSU forced 20 turnovers and the Cowboys had a 23-8 advantage in points off turnovers.

Steven Quinn led five Cowboys in double figures with 19 points. Neal Chambliss had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Aidan Walsh and Chase Cobb scored 11 points each and Kaleb Favors added 10 points.

Josiah Johnson led all scorers with 36 points, Ty Prince and Luke Feely added 14 points each.

HSU has won seven straight games and moves to 9-1 on the season and 5-0 in ASC play. UMHB fell to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in league play. HSU hosts defending league champion Ozarks on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.