Cowboys looking to remain unbeaten against Sul Ross State Lobos

The HSU Cowboys are getting ready for their week four matchup on the road against Sul Ross State.

The Cowboys have scored more than 33 points in each of their three wins. Including last weeks 41 point performance against Howard Payne, and when they scored 49 points against McMurry in their first game of the season.

While the offense has been scorching hot to start the year, Head Coach Jesse Burelson says he is proud of the way his defense has kept their opponents in check.

“I think our guys play really hard on the defensive side. I mean they are flying around, and they are trying to get to the ball and be in a bad mood when they get there. That’s the simplistic why to look at the defense, but it takes a lot of preparation throughout the week. It takes a lot of film study and really knowing what to expect. There are those certain scenarios in the game, you know first and ten, third and short, what are we expecting, and our guys do a great job of being able to diagnose those things,” said Burleson.

The 3-0 Cowboys are taking on the 0-3 Lobos this Saturday, at Sul Ross State, at 1:00pm.