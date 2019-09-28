Cowboys Maul Wildcats, 51-6

PINEVILLE, La. – Hardin-Simmons’ seventh-ranked football went on the road and took care of business in recording-setting fashion with a 51-6 win at Louisiana College in Pineville, La. on Saturday afternoon.

Kevi Evans had a huge day for the Cowboys. He had nine catches for a school-record 269 yards and three touchdowns. He broke the previous record of Travis Tatsch.

Senior running back Jaquan Hemphill set the school record for rushing touchdowns with his 38th. He had 158 yards rushing in the game as well. Brennen Wooten was 20-for-29 for 374 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense was dominating again as it allowed just 188 yards. The Cowboys rolled to 661 yards of offense.

Jamie Pogue put the Cowboys on the board in the first quarter with his seventh field goal of the year, a 21-yarder. After a quick forced punt the Cowboys scored on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Wooten to Evans.

Another quick defensive stop put the offense back on the field and Wooten called his own number on a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 17-0 with 3:33 to play in the first quarter.

Wooten hit Evans on a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter. The first was a school-record 96-yard touchdown and the second from 35 yards out to give HSU a 30-0 lead-at halftime.

Hemphill’s 6-yard touchdown run was the only points of the third quarter.

Kolby Youngblood and Bryse Salik added 1-yard touchdown runs for the Cowboys in the fourth quarter. LC scored on a late touchdown pass from Sal Palermo.

Terrell Franklin had an interception for the Cowboys and HSU had four sacks in the game.

HSU is now 4-0 on the year and 3-0 in American Southwest Conference action. Louisiana College fell to 1-3 on the year and 1-2 in league play.

The Cowboys return home for ASC action next week when they host Texas Lutheran at 6 p.m.