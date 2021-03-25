Cowboys’ McCarthy discusses hiring of Dan Quinn; departure of Andy Dalton

For the first time since Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy met with media members at the 20 20 NFL combine, he spent nearly 50 minutes here on Thursday with them discussing various topics. Two things stuck out to me. First, his emphasis on fixing this defense, having hired Dan Quinn as his defensive coordinator.

Mike McCarthy said, “The opportunity to hire Dan and I really like the way the staff has come together. You know, it’s the energy and enthusiasm, I think the diversity of some of the systems. So, it’s an opportunity for improvement. And I think we’re definitely on the right path there. And then you go to the players. I mean, obviously, you’re seeing some roster changes and, you know, it’ll continue all the way through the free agency process, the draft process. And then, you know, you have the you have the other free agent poll comes after the draft. And so, I mean, it’s never quite over. But I think it’s obvious that my primary focus has been the defense.”

And second, with the loss of backup quarterback Andy Dalton, finding his replacement is a huge priority.

McCarthy added, “You know, it’s definitely position will continue to look at. I mean, it really goes back to the earlier answer, you know, competitive 90 man roster. You definitely want the, you know, the most important position, in my view, football as the quarterback position. You want to have as much competition and, you know, talent, you know, young veteran ever. We’ll just continue to watch that. You know, there’s definitely some veterans that we’ve talked to and I’m sure would like the opportunity to be here.”