RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s tennis team defeated the Mary Hardin-Baylor Cru 5-0 in the ASC Tennis Championship tournament semifinal on Friday morning hosted at UT Dallas.

The Cowboys will await the winner of UT Dallas and Concordia later today to play in the ASC Championship match on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Richardson. The Cowboys look to defend the ASC title from last season and go back-to-back with a win Saturday.

The Cowboys started off hot and finished the semifinal in short order 5-0 against the Cru. Brice Bradshaw and Nathaniel Schoendorf won the first doubles match 8-6 to start the day.

James Moore and Desmond O’Shea teamed up in the second doubles match to win 8-3 and Davyn Williford and Zach Fowler finished off doubles with an 8-4 Cowboy win.

Bradshaw took the ace singles match 6-2, 6-3 and Justus Petersilie finished the day for the Cowboys 6-2, 6-2 at No. 6 singles for the 5-0 Cowboy win to advance to the ASC Championship.

The Cowboys head to the ASC Championship match for another opportunity to qualify for the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the UTD Tennis Courts.