Cowboys Move To 3-0 With Win Over Belhaven

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ sixth-ranked football team moved to 3-0 with a 21-16 win over Belhaven on Saturday afternoon at a toasty Shelton Stadium.

After the Cowboys fumbled on their first possession, the Blazers took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Brad Foley capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. The Blazers added a 26-yard field goal by Constantine Hontzas with 7:03 to play in the first half after another long drive of 14 plays.

The Cowboys struck back and went 73 yards in four plays. Gatlin Martin took a pass and made a tackler miss and ran 57 yards for the touchdown. Belhaven drove again but missed a 30-yard field goal with :15 to go in the first half.

HSU took the opening drive of the second half and went 69 yards in seven plays as Kolby Youngblood scored from seven yards out to give the Cowboys 14-10 lead.

The Cowboys pushed the lead to 21-10 when Jones hit Kevi Evans on a 19-yard fade for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Belhaven scored on a Mayowa Asagunla touchdown as time expired to end the game.

Jones was 13-of-17 for 169 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Kevi Evans had five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Matt Mitchell led the defense with 11 tackles.

Kobe Blunt had 101 yards on 10 carries for the Blazers.

Belhaven outgained the Cowboys 381 to 269 as they held the ball for 36:14. In the first half, the Cowboys only ran 15 offensive plays to 40 for the Blazers. For the game, Belhaven had 69 offensive snaps to 42 for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are 3-0 on the year and 2-0 in American Southwest Conference action. Belhaven fell to 1-2 on the year and 0-2 in league play.

HSU will travel to Mary Hardin-Baylor for a 6 p.m. game against the top-ranked Cru next Saturday. The winner of this game has won at least a share of the ASC title every year since 1998.