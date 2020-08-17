Cowboys moving on from Witten

The Cowboys have seen notable changes in the locker room this year as Head Coaching Mike McCarthy begins his term with the team.

For the faces on the field, there is certainly a void at the tight end position as Jason Witten has moved on to play with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Blake Jarwin talked about his impact in the locker room and how the team is now looking to move forward following Witten’s departure.

Cowboys Tight End Blake Jarwin said, “With a new Head Coach, we definitely have some new nuances but Kellen is still around so it’s still familiar to me. Not having Witten in the room is a big change for me but I’ve definitely learned so much from the guy the last few years. You talk about a leader in the tight end room, he taught me a lot. I know I’ve heard rumors that we wasn’t the best teammate to the tight ends and I couldn’t disagree more. Me and Schultz have talked about that quite a bit lately, just kind of what we learned from him, the respect for the game he has, and what he taught us as players. Upmost respect to Witten and what he taught but it’s time to move on now. We’re kind of the guys right now, older guys in the room that know the offense, so we’re excited.”

The Cowboys open their season September 13 at the LA Rams new SoFi Stadium.