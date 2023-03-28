The Hardin-Simmons Cowboys are hard at work at Shelton Stadium getting ready for the upcoming 2023 season with spring practice.

The Cowboys are coming off another appearance in the NCAA Division III playoffs.

This time around there are some new faces on the field for the Cowboys, and the spring is the best time to see where those new faces fit into the scheme.

Gaylon Glynn said, “It feels great to be back out here. Flying around on the field with the guys, we’ve been putting in work in the beginning of spring and in the weight room with Coach Little so it feels good to be on the field. We only have a certain amount of opportunities out here. So each day we just gotta come out here, get better and stack the days and stack the weeks.”

Head coach Jesse Burleson said, “I think the biggest thing that you wanna see during spring ball is there is some new faces in some different spots and you wanna see those guys prove that they can do their job and will do their job. That’s really what we’ve seen so far is just guys being able to step up and take advantage of their opportunities.”

The Cowboys finished second in the American Southwest Conference in 2022. They are expected to battle it out with Mary Hardin-Baylor again this season for the ASC crown.