Cowboys picked to win ASC Cross Country

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons was selected to win the 2019 American Southwest Conference Men’s Cross Country Championship in a vote of the league’s head coaches the conference office announced Tuesday (August 27).

Cowboy senior Tyler Rohrman and junior Sammy Magallan were both listed as 2019 Runners to Watch.

The Cowboys received 107 points and three out of 11 first-place votes in the poll. They were the 2018 ASC runner-up, placing just four points out of the lead under head coach Zack Leggett.

UT Dallas was second with 99 points and five first-place votes after winning its first title last season under first-year head coach Danielle Kcholi. Just behind the Comets was East Texas Baptist with 99 points after a third place finish in 2018.

Rounding out the poll was LeTourneau (81 pts, 1 first); Ozarks (79, 1 first); McMurry (74); Concordia Texas (57); Belhaven (49, 1 first); Mary Hardin-Baylor (49); Louisiana College (19); and Sul Ross State (18).

Twelve runners are among those to watch in the 2019 season. Nominated by the head coaches, the watch list includes seven who earned All-Conference honors, including last year’s individualist medalist – junior Mack Broussard from East Texas Baptist and Ozarks junior Nathaneal Rankin, who qualified for the NCAA Division III National Championship last season.

Belhaven has completed its final year of transition into Division III athletics and will be eligible for the NCAA Championship for the first time

Regular season races will begin Friday, August 30. The ASC Championship is scheduled for November 2 and will be hosted by McMurry in Abilene at the ACU Cross Country Course.