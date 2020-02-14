Cowboys Push Win Streak To Four

BROWNWOOD, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team won its fourth straight game and moved into a tie for second place in the ASC West with a 90-75 win over Howard Payne on Thursday night at the Brownwood Coliseum.

The first half was tightly contested as neither team led by more than six points and there were 13 ties and 11 lead changes. Howard Payne hit seven 3-pointers in the first half to keep the Cowboys from pulling away. HSU led 45-42 at the break.

HSU came out in the second half and scored the first eight points of the half to open a 53-42. The Cowboys held a double-digit lead the rest of the game.

The Cowboys, who were shorthanded because of the flu bug, received 46 points off the bench. Keenan Holdman had a season-best 21 points. Neal Chambliss had 16 points and Layton Sharp added 15 points for HSU. Chris Barrett had a career-best 15 rebounds in the contest.

HSU was once again dominant on the boards outrebounding HPU 44-31.

Jase Miguez paced the Yellow Jackets with 19 points and Joshua Taylor and Tyrell Thompson each ad 13 points.

The Cowboys are now 10-12 overall and 6-7 in conference play. HSU has moved into a tie for second in the ASC West standings. Howard Payne fell to 1-21 overall and 0-13 in league play. HSU plays at division-leading Sul Ross State on Saturday at 3 p.m.