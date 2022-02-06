CLARKSVILLE, Ark. – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team used a stifling defense and a balanced offense to defeat the University of the Ozarks, 84-61, in American Southwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon in Clarksville, Ark.

The teams felt each other out in the early going as the game was tied at the 13:47 mark of the first half. HSU then went on a 10-0 run to make it 19-9 and the Cowboys never looked back.

Jordyn Vicente scored the final six points of that 10-0 run and finished the first half with 11 points. He finished with 11 points tying a career-best. HSU led 47-25 at halftime.

In the second half, HSU built on the lead and led 65-33 with 13:42 to play for its largest lead of the game.

Aidan Walsh led the Cowboys with 14 points, Vicente had 11 and Will Bartoszek scored 10. Steven Quinn, Neal Chambliss and Kyle Brennon each hid nine points in the balanced HSU attack.

Grayson Nix led the Eagles with 13 points and Kamren Roelke chipped in 12 points.

HSU held the Eagles to 33.3 percent shooting in the first half and it continued midway through the second half. Ozarks was able to dwindle a 32-point HSU lead down to 18 when the outcome had been decided and the benches emptied.

HSU is now 14-5 overall and 10-4 in ASC play. Ozarks fell to 5-14 overall and to 4-10 in league play. The Cowboys will return to action on Thursday at UTD.