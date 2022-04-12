NEW ORLEANS, La. – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s outdoor track team was ranked No. 5 in the nation by the USTFCCCA Division III National Rating Index on Tuesday. Twelve Cowboys and Cowgirls currently rank in qualifying spots for the DIII Outdoor National Championship.

There’s still a long way to go, but if the NCAA DIII Outdoor Track National Championship began today, Hardin-Simmons would send 12 student-athletes to the meet. Qualifying ranks are top-20 in the nation for men and top-22 for women.

The Cowboys took two marks inside the top-10 in the nation last week to climb to No. 5 in the country. Malik Pratt is currently fourth with a 400m time of 48.11.

Pratt was joined by Parnelle Shands, Ethan Ramirez, and Aidan Matthews to take fourth in the nation in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:16.57.

Matthews sits at ninth in the nation in the 100m at 10.67. Matthews also holds a time of 21.57 in the 200m, ranking No. 14. Shands its right there with him in the 200m with a time of 21.63 at No. 18 in the nation.

Two Cowboy 4x100m relay teams are inside the top-20 nationally. E.J. Konah, Matthews, Daelen Warren-Fruge, and Shands hold fifth place at 41.43. The team of Shands, Matthews, Warren-Fruge, and Pratt are at No. 10 with a 41.65.

Isaiah Poston is sixth in the nation in the high jump at 6′ 8.75″ (2.05m). Jordan Flores owns fourth in the men’s triple jump at 47′ 11.75″ (14.62m). James McIntyre is No. 20 in the decathlon with 5301 points.

Two Cowgirls are inside the top-22 in their respective event. Kadi Downs in at No. 13 in the country in the long jump with an 18′ 4.25″ (5.59m). Kaitlyn Callaway threw the javelin 125′ 4″ (38.18m) for the Cowgirls to take the No. 22 spot.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls will compete in Abilene on Friday at the War Hawk Invitational hosted by McMurry.