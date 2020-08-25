Cowboys receiving corps looks good in camp

The Dallas Cowboys season continues to creep closer with their first game scheduled for September 13th against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys drafted Oklahoma superstar Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb in the NFL Draft and now he’s joining a top tier receiver group of Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

Amari Cooper speaks very highly of the rookie as well as Gallup’s development into a scary number two receiver.

Amari Cooper said, “Obviously, I played with MG already for a year and a half so I know his game pretty well, he’s a really good receiver and he’s only getting better. As far as CeeDee, he’s getting better every day too, he looks really good out there. He’s still learning the plays and there are certain small things to add to his game but, like I said before, he already has the overall package so it’s just sharpening the tool from here.”