Cowboys release 2019 schedule

The National Football League released the schedule for the upcoming 2019 season tonight. The Dallas Cowboys open the year on September 8th at home against the Giants. As of right now, the Dallas Cowboys schedule features one Monday Night Football game, one Thursday night game, the annual Thanksgiving game, and three games on Sunday night, though there could be more or less Sunday night games because of the flexible schedule late in the season.

Dallas is coming off an NFC East division title and a win in the Wild Card round of the playoffs in 2018.

They are on Sunday Night Football on September 29th in New Orleans. Sunday night again at home against the Eagles on October 20th. At New York on November 4th and on Sunday night again six days later. For now, the final primetime game is on Thursday December 5th in Chicago.

The Thanksgiving day game is on November 28th against the Buffalo Bills. One more thought about the schedule, Dallas doesn’t play back to back home games for the first time in franchise history.

Dallas Cowboys 2019 schedule:

Sep. 8 vs New York Giants

Sep. 15 @ Washington Redskins

Sep. 22 vs Miami Dolphins

Sep. 29 @ New Orleans Saints (SNF)

Oct. 6 vs Green Bay Packers

Oct. 13 @ New York Jets

Oct. 20 vs Philadelphia Eagles (SNF)

Oct. 27 BYE

Nov. 4 @ New York Giants (MNF)

Nov. 10 vs Minnesota Vikings (SNF)

Nov. 17 @ Detroit Lions

Nov. 24 @ New England Patriots

Nov. 28 vs Buffalo Bills

Dec. 5 @ Chicago Bears (TNF)

Dec. 15 vs Los Angeles Rams

Dec. 22 @ Philadelphia Eagles

Dec. 29 vs Washington Redskins