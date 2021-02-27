Cowboys Retain Wilford Moore Trophy

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team retained the Wilford Moore Trophy with a 49-7 win over McMurry in the season opener on Saturday at Wilford Moore Stadium.

The Cowboys opened the scoring on the first drive of the game when Kyle Jones hit Jalen Crawford on a 39-yard touchdown pass to cap a 6-play, 65-yard drive. Marc Reed scored the first of his three touchdowns on the day in his debut as the starting running back for the Cowboys. His first score came on a 1-yard run with 1:38 to play in the first quarter.

HSU pushed the lead to 21-0 when Jones hit Jayden Coleman on a 1-yard touchdown pass with 2:15 to play in the first half.

McMurry took the opening kickoff in the second half, but Nathaniel Finch had a strip sack and recovered the fumble to give the Cowboys a short field and Reed scored from seven yards out to make it 28-0 with 13:17 to play in the third quarter.

Jones threw his third touchdown of the game in the third quarter when he hit Kai Brinkerhoff for a 17-yard touchdown on a perfect fade pass. Sophomore quarterback Gaylon Glenn made it 42-0 late in the third quarter when he scored his first touchdown as a Cowboy on a 9-yard touchdown run.

Each team scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Marc Reed scored his third rushing touchdown and Kristopher Martin scored for McMurry on a pass from Carlos Garibay.

The Cowboys will return to action next Saturday at noon against Texas Lutheran. McMurry fell to 1-1 on the year.