Cowboys Roll To 3-0

BROWNWOOD, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ seventh-ranked football team moved to 3-0 with a 63-20 win over Howard Payne on Saturday afternoon at Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood.

The two teams were both unbeaten heading into the game but the Cowboys came out and scored touchdowns on six of seven drives in the first half and took a 42-13 lead into halftime. HSU is now 3-0 overall and 2-0 in American Southwest Conference action. Howard Payne fell to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in league play.

HSU mixed the run and pass effectively and the Cowboys ran for 332 yards and passed for 291 in a 623-yard output. Howard Payne was limited to 323 yards, over 200 yards under its season average.

Senior running back Jaquan Hemphill had his best game of the season with 198 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He tied Lance Moore for the school record in rushing touchdowns with 37. He also added a 25-yard touchdown reception.

Brennen Wooten went 17-of-29 for 291 yards and five touchdowns and Kevi Evans had six catches for 127 yards and a score.

Thomas Williams put HPU on the board first when he split a pair of defenders and went 55 yards on a pass from Caleb Estes on the opening drive.

HSU responded immediately with a 37-yard touchdown pass from Wooten to Evans. HSU forced a quick punt and Wooten hit Jayden Coleman on a 22-yard touchdown pass. It was the first career reception for Coleman.

The Cowboys forced another punt and Wooten hit Rae Millsap on a perfect fade for a 13-yard touchdown with :12 remaining in the first quarter. One more forced punt by the defense and Hemphill went 37 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-7. Cameron Keener scored on a 46-yard run on fourth down for the Jackets to cut the deficit to 28-13.

Dedrick Strambler intercepted a pass for the Cowboys and Hemphill punched it in from seven yards out to make it 35-13 and then after another punt Gatlin Martin scored on a fake field goal on fourth down from five yards out to give the Cowboys a 42-13 halftime lead.

HSU opened the second half with a 9-play 84-yard drive. Wooten hit Cale Nanny on a 41-yard touchdown. It was Nanny’s first career touchdown. HPU scored on a touchdown pass from Estes to DunTayviun Gross.

Hemphill then scored on a 25-yard pass early in the fourth quarter from Hemphill. Kolby Youngblood finished the scoring for the Cowboys with a 4-yard touchdown run.

HSU will return to action next Saturday at Louisiana College. The game is slated for a noon kickoff in Pineville, La.