Cowboys select Tyler Biadasz in fourth round

In the fourth round of the NFL Draft, after selecting Reggie Robinson out of Tulsa with pick 123, the Cowboys selected Wisconsin Badgers Center Tyler Biadasz.

The 6’4, 314 pound center was selected with the 146th pick.

He had a borderline first round grade leading up to his season.

Biadasz has already taken home the Remington Trophy, which honors as the nation’s top center, while also being named an Outland Trophy finalist.

He’s earned first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Hip and shoulder surgeries plummeted Biadasz’s draft stock.