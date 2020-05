FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Cincinnati. The Bengals cleared the way for Joe Burrow to lead the team by releasing quarterback Andy Dalton, who holds several of the franchise’s passing records but couldn’t lead the woebegone Bengals deep into the playoffs. The move Thursday, April 30, 2020, gives Dalton, who had a year left on his deal, a chance to compete for a job with another team.(AP Photo/Frank Victores, File)

It took two days for Andy Dalton to find a new home.

After being released Thursday by the Cincinnati Bengals, Dalton signed Saturday with the Cowboys.

Dalton will take the role as backup to Dak Prescott .

The deal is for one year worth $3 million. According to Adam Schefter, the contract with incentives can be worth up to $7 million.

Dalton is very familiar with the Dallas-Fort Worth area as a TCU alum.

Dalton helped lead TCU to its first Rose Bowl title over Wisconsin in 2011.