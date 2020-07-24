Cowboys start return to The Star with several safety precautions in place

Some of the Dallas Cowboys were able to report to the Star to begin getting ready for the 2020 NFL season on Thursday.

All of the players were tested outside the facility.

Players that arrive next week will have to wait at least five days before they can enter the building.

It’s going to be an unusual deal.

Mickey Spagnola tells us what will greet the players when they arrive.

Mickey Spagnola said, “It’s like a loading dock but not like a loading dock. It’s not what you would expect. There’s a platform there, and I’m sure they are going to set up tents in there for the guys to test. On Thursday, today, the quarterbacks were aloud to report and the players that had been rehabbing from surgeries or injuries. Those guys would have reported today with the same process.”

Will the Cowboys and the rest of the NFL start on the second week of September? Time will tell.