NEW ORLEANS, La. – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s outdoor track team moved up to No. 4 in the nation in this week’s NCAA DIII National Rating Index from the USTFCCCA on Tuesday.

The Cowboys moved up from No. 5 to No. 4 this week after taking the No. 1 marks in the nation in the long jump and 4x100m relay last week at McMurry.

The team of E.J. Konah, Aidan Matthews, Daelen Warren-Fruge, and Parnelle Shands clocked a Cowboy record 40.94 in the 4x100m relay to take the top time in the country.

Jacob Torrez jumped another Cowboy record at 7.53m in the long jump to hold the best jump in all of Division III.

Shands has a 10.64 100m time to get him ranked in the event currently. Malik Pratt has a top-10 time in the 400m with a 48.11.

Pratt and Shands are joined by Ethan Ramirez and Matthews with a top-10 time of 3:16.57 in the 4x400m relay for the Cowboys.

Isaiah Poston is in the top-10 with a 2.05m high jump for the Cowboys, another program record so far.

Jordan Flores is another excellent Cowboy jumper, holding ranked spots in the long jump with a 7.21m and in the triple jump at 14.62m.

Two Cowgirls are currently ranked in outdoor track. Kadi Downs has a long jump of 5.59m and Kaitlyn Callaway threw the javelin for 39.66m to improve her rank last weekend as well.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls will be in action at the HSU Invitational on Thursday at the HSU Track Complex on Grape Street Abilene.