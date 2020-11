Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) catches a 4-yard touchdown pass ahead of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Somehow, the NFC East race has become even tighter and weirder.

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-28 on Sunday to earn their third win of the season. Andy Dalton threw three touchdown passes. Elsewhere in the division, the Eagles lost, Washington won and the New York Giants are off this week.

That means the NFC East leader is still Philadelphia at 3-6-1. The Giants, Cowboys and Washington are all right behind with a 3-7 record.