Cowgirl golf receives Sportsmanship Award

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s golf team won the American Southwest Conference Team Sportsmanship Award for the fourth time in five years.

The Cowgirls won the honor in 2015, 2016, and 2017 as well.

The SAAC Team Sportsmanship award honors the member institution in each ASC championship sport that best displays positive qualities of sportsmanship and fair play from its student-athletes, coaches and fans throughout the season.

The spring 2019 awards are presented in baseball, men’s golf, women’s golf, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, men’s track & field and women’s track & field with each of the 13 campus SAACs voting within the sports it sponsors.

The ASC SAAC Team Sportsmanship Award is presented for the 12th year during the 2018-19 sport seasons.

ASC Spring 2019 SAAC Team Sportsmanship Award

Presented by the ASC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee

Baseball: (co) East Texas Baptist, McMurry

Men’s Golf: Mary Hardin-Baylor

Women’s Golf: Hardin-Simmons

Softball: Sul Ross State

Men’s Tennis, East Division: LeTourneau

Men’s Tennis, West Division: Sul Ross State

Women’s Tennis, East Division: LeTourneau

Women’s Tennis, West Division: McMurry

Men’s Track & Field: (co) East Texas Baptist, Ozarks

Women’s Track & Field: East Texas Baptist