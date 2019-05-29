Cowgirl golf receives Sportsmanship Award

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s golf team won the American Southwest Conference Team Sportsmanship Award for the fourth time in five years.
The Cowgirls won the honor in 2015, 2016, and 2017 as well.
The SAAC Team Sportsmanship award honors the member institution in each ASC championship sport that best displays positive qualities of sportsmanship and fair play from its student-athletes, coaches and fans throughout the season.
The spring 2019 awards are presented in baseball, men’s golf, women’s golf, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, men’s track & field and women’s track & field with each of the 13 campus SAACs voting within the sports it sponsors.
The ASC SAAC Team Sportsmanship Award is presented for the 12th year during the 2018-19 sport seasons.
ASC Spring 2019 SAAC Team Sportsmanship Award
Presented by the ASC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee
Baseball: (co) East Texas Baptist, McMurry
Men’s Golf: Mary Hardin-Baylor
Women’s Golf: Hardin-Simmons
Softball: Sul Ross State
Men’s Tennis, East Division: LeTourneau
Men’s Tennis, West Division: Sul Ross State
Women’s Tennis, East Division: LeTourneau
Women’s Tennis, West Division: McMurry
Men’s Track & Field: (co) East Texas Baptist, Ozarks
Women’s Track & Field: East Texas Baptist