Cowgirls Advance to NCAA Regional at Trinity

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s soccer team will play in San Antonio against Trinity on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament regional round. The ticket gate will open at 9:30 a.m. at Trinity.

The Cowgirls clinched the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament after winning their 19th consecutive ASC Tournament Championship game in penalty kicks over the UMHB Cru on Sunday.

The other pairing at the Trinity hosted regional will be a match between Pomona and Pacific Lutheran kicking off at 1:30 p.m. The winners of the two games will play Sunday at 1 p.m. with the ticket gates opening at Trinity at 11:30 a.m.

If you are unable to attend in person, be sure to keep up with the Cowgirls online at hsuathletics.com for live stats and video streams of the NCAA Tournament.