Cowgirls Advance, Win First Round 4-1 Over Southwestern

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s soccer team will advance to the NCAA Championship second round after winning 4-1 over Southwestern University on Saturday in the first round.

The Cowgirls will play against Trinity in the second-round matchup on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the HSU Soccer Complex.

The Cowgirls got on the board in the 14th minute after a Madelyn Dowell corner was headed into the box by Baylee Ford and finished for a goal with a flick from Taylor Bernal. Casady Jenkins got the second Cowgirl goal banking it in off the post from a Hayden Abor assist in the 28th minute making it 2-0 HSU.

Michaela Sabrsula beat the defense and played the ball into the middle for Bernal’s second goal of the night, making it 3-0 Cowgirls in the 50th minute.

Southwestern got on the board in the 58th minute after a corner by Sydney Kattaward was finished with a nice header by Hallie Rutherford.

Morgan McAdams served a ball to the top of the box in the 79th minute that Randie Dennison scored in the corner for the Cowgirls’ fourth goal, making it a 4-1 final score for the Cowgirl win.

The Cowgirls had 14 shots and six on frame while the Pirates had eight shots and five on goal. The Cowgirls had four corners to the Pirate’s three.

Haley Foley started in goal for the Cowgirls and had four saves in the win. Pirate keeper Mary Cardone had two saves in the match.

The Cowgirls move to 18-2-1 on the season and will face the Trinity Tigers in the NCAA second round on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the HSU Soccer Complex in Abilene.