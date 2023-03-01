ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The HSU Cowgirls are ready to start of the NCAA Division III Tournament against Redlands.

The other teams in the pod in San Antonio are American Southwest Conference rival UT-Dallas, and Trinity.

HSU plpayed a combined five games against the Tigers and the Comets this season, so they are pretty happy that they drew Redlands in the first round.

Head coach Kendra Whitehead said, “I think they are excited. With my poor scheduling, we’ve already played that team twice, both of those teams twice, and three times with Dallas. Honestly, I think it would’ve been a little boring to start with them.” Whitehead added, “We’re not surprised that we are headed to San Antonio. These things get to be a little predictable when you’ve been in it for a while, and it makes a lot of sense regionally, but it’ll be a lot of fun to play somebody we haven’t already seen. We’ve never scouted. I am looking forward to running in my office and diving into Redlands.”

The Cowgirls and Redlands play in San Antonio on Friday night at 5:30 p.m.

The winner plays the winner of the game between Trinity and UT-Dallas.