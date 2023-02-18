ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team beat Mary Hardin-Baylor 84-67 on Saturday afternoon at the Mabee Complex to finish off an undefeated run through the American Southwest Conference.

The Cowgirls celebrated its six seniors – Natasha Blizzard, Hallie Edmondson, Paris Kiser, Parris Parmer Samantha Tatum and She’Ray Wilson – in a ceremony before the game. The win was also the 100th as the head coach for Kendra Whitehead.

UMHB took an early lead in the first quarter and led 21-16 at the end of the period. Kiser hit a 3-pointer and Parmer had an old-fashion 3-point play to give HSU a 22-21 lead. The Cowgirls shot 10-of-14 in the second quarter and opened a 39-34 halftime lead.

HSU came out in the third quarter and quickly pushed the lead out to double figures at 51-39 on a Parmer 3-pointer. The Cowgirls continued to push the lead and held a 69-52 advantage going into the final period and the teams each scored 15 points in the final period.

The Cowgirls shot 54.5 percent in the game and limited the Cru to 30.4 percent shooting. HSU had a 40-26 advantage in points in the paint.

Parmer led the Cowgirls with 22 points and she also added eight rebounds and five assists. Blizzard had 19 points and 13 rebounds and Tatum scored 10 points.

Lauren Baker led the Cru with 17 points and Ashley Faux chipped in with 12 points. UMHB is now 18-7 overall and 13-5 in league play.

The Cowgirls finished the ASC slate at 18-0 and improved to 23-2 overall. It was the first undefeated regular season for the Cowgirls in league play since 2003. HSU will be the No. 1 seed and will host the American Southwest Conference tournament starting Friday against an opponent to be determined on Tuesday.