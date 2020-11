Hardin-Simmons freshman forward Natasha Blizzard (Belton, Texas), who missed all of last year with a torn ACL, helped lead HSU to a season opening victory on Saturday.

Blizzard scored 14 points and hauled in seven rebounds in her first career game to help the Cowgirls to a season-opening 96-47 win over UNT Dallas.

She helped lead the Cowgirls to a 58-24 lead in rebounding and led the team with six offensive rebounds.

The Cowgirls return to action on Tuesday at Arlington Baptist.