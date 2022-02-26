MARSHALL, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team claimed its first American Southwest Conference women’s basketball championship since 2004 with 64-54 win over UT Dallas on Saturday evening in Marshall.

HSU is now 22-4 on the year and UTD closes its season with a record of 15-8. The Cowgirls will advance to the NCAA Tournament and will find out their opponent on the selection show slated for Monday at 1:30 CST on NCAA.com.

Both teams took a little bit to settle into the championship game atmosphere, but the Cowgirls got the 3-ball going with hits from Kylie Ellsworth, Hallie Edmondson and then a lay-up from Kiki Gonzales gave HSU a 14-8 lead in the first quarter and forced the Comets into a timeout with 2:28 to play in the period. HSU led 14-10 after the first quarter.

The Cowgirls trailed 22-21 with 1:11 to play and Natasha Blizzard hit an old-fashioned 3-point play and Ellsworth buried a triple in the corner as the shot clock ran out to give HSU a 27-22 halftime lead.

Leading 30-27, the Cowgirls went on a 10-2 run to open a 40-29 lead with 2:29 to play in the third period. HSU led 45-36 heading into the final quarter.

Both teams got hot in the fourth quarter. Hallie Edmondson sandwiched a pair of 3-pointer around a Paris Kiser 3-pointer for the Comets. Then Blizzard hit another 3-point play to give HSU a 56-45 with 6:46 to play. That was the separation the Cowgirls needed and they were able to close it out down the stretch.

Edmondson led the way for the Cowgirls with 18 points. Blizzard had 15 points and nine rebounds and Ellsworth added a career-best 12 points. Blizzard and Ellsworth were both named to the all-tournament team.

Jordan Rudd led UTD with 16 points and Paris Kiser added 11.

HSU held the Comets to 16-of-56 shooting for 28.6 percent and HSU hit 44.4 percent on the night. HSU had six blocked shots in the game and outscored the Comets 24-14 in the paint.

Parris Parmer who had four points and added eight assists, eight rebounds and three blocks was named the tournament’s MVP. She averaged 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in the tournament and hit three free throws to tie the game late in the semifinal win over ETBU.

Game Notes