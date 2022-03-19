PLANO, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s golf team shot a 350 in the first round of the Texas Cup on Saturday at the Courses at Watters Creek (Tradition Course).

Brooke Wooldridge led the Cowgirls with a career-best 78. Jocelyn Dominguez shot an 88, Alexi Buff had a 90 and Riley Leonard shot a 94.

Carthage College leads the tournament with a 305 by one shot over UT Dallas and four over Trinity.

Kate Munro of Carthage shot an even-par 72 to take the individual lead by two strokes.

The teams will play 18 holes on Sunday.