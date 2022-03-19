PLANO, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s golf team shot a 350 in the first round of the Texas Cup on Saturday at the Courses at Watters Creek (Tradition Course).
Brooke Wooldridge led the Cowgirls with a career-best 78. Jocelyn Dominguez shot an 88, Alexi Buff had a 90 and Riley Leonard shot a 94.
Carthage College leads the tournament with a 305 by one shot over UT Dallas and four over Trinity.
Kate Munro of Carthage shot an even-par 72 to take the individual lead by two strokes.
The teams will play 18 holes on Sunday.
|Hardin-Simmons
|12
|Hardin-Simmons
|350
|T13
|Brooke Wooldridge
|78
|T56
|Jocelyn Dominguez
|88
|T61
|Alexi Buff
|90
|T68
|Riley Leonard
|94
|Team Scoring
|1
|Carthage College
|305
|2
|UT Dallas
|306
|3
|Trinity University
|309
|4
|Illinois Wesleyan
|313
|5
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|314
|6
|Concordia
|328
|7
|East Texas Baptist
|329
|8
|Dallas
|333
|9
|UW-Whitewater
|344
|T10
|Millikin
|345
|T10
|LeTourneau
|345
|13
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|378
|14
|Willamette
|448
|Top 10 Individuals
|1
|Kate Munro, Carthage
|72
|2
|Lucy Hansen, Trinity
|74
|T3
|Karen Alvarez, UTD
|75
|T3
|Avery Hill, UMHB
|75
|T5
|Alejandra Molino, Trinity
|76
|T5
|Rachel Ducaji, IWU
|76
|T5
|Emma Finger, CTX
|76
|T5
|Adrienne Rohwedder, Carthage
|76
|T5
|Sofia Trevino, UTD
|76