PLANO, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s golf team shot a 350 in the first round of the Texas Cup on Saturday at the Courses at Watters Creek (Tradition Course).

Brooke Wooldridge led the Cowgirls with a career-best 78. Jocelyn Dominguez shot an 88, Alexi Buff had a 90 and Riley Leonard shot a 94.

Carthage College leads the tournament with a 305 by one shot over UT Dallas and four over Trinity.

Kate Munro of Carthage shot an even-par 72 to take the individual lead by two strokes.

The teams will play 18 holes on Sunday.

Hardin-Simmons
12Hardin-Simmons350
T13Brooke Wooldridge78
T56Jocelyn Dominguez88
T61Alexi Buff90
T68Riley Leonard94
   
Team Scoring
1Carthage College305
2UT Dallas306
3Trinity University309
4Illinois Wesleyan313
5Mary Hardin-Baylor314
6Concordia328
7East Texas Baptist329
8Dallas333
9UW-Whitewater344
T10Millikin345
T10LeTourneau345
12Hardin-Simmons350
13Nebraska Wesleyan378
14Willamette448
   
Top 10 Individuals
1Kate Munro, Carthage72
2Lucy Hansen, Trinity74
T3Karen Alvarez, UTD75
T3Avery Hill, UMHB75
T5Alejandra Molino, Trinity76
T5Rachel Ducaji, IWU76
T5Emma Finger, CTX76
T5Adrienne Rohwedder, Carthage76
T5Sofia Trevino, UTD76