Cowgirls Drop ASC Opener at LeTourneau

LONGVIEW, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team fell 80-65 to the LeTourneau Yellowjackets on Thursday night in the American Southwest Conference opener.

The Cowgirls fell behind after an incredible 29-point first quarter by the Yellowjackets. LeTourneau would hold that advantage the rest of the way and go on to win 80-65.

The Cowgirls had three players in double-figures on the night. Hallie Edmondson led with 18 points, Brittany Schnabel had 15, and Samantha Tatum scored 10. Edmondson added five assists and five steals to lead the Cowgirls in both of those departments. Keilee Burke led the Cowgirls with 10 rebounds.

LeTourneau was led by Ajanae Thomas with 26 and Keauna Whitfield scoring 19. Kyndall Hardeman had nine rebounds for the Yellowjackets.

The Cowgirls drop to 5-2 and 0-1 in ASC play. LeTourneau moes to 5-1 and 1-0 in the conference. The Cowgirls will be back on the court on Saturday at ETBU in Marshall, Texas with tip off set for 1 p.m.