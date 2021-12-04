Cowgirls Drop First Game of the Year at ETBU

MARSHALL, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ Cowgirl basketball team fell 58-54 against the ETBU Tigers in American Southwest Conference play on Saturday.

Each team came out of the gates slow with a first quarter scoring 13-9 for the Tigers who made two threes to help take the lead. The Cowgirls swung the gate back around shooting 50% in the second quarter to make it 24-23 Hardin-Simmons at the half.

East Texas Baptist stole the momentum in the third with their own 50% shooting period, hitting 8-16 shots, and leading 41-35 to start the fourth.

The Cowgirl team fought its way back to take the lead 54-53 with just over a minute left, but the Tigers would answer making it 56-54 ETBU with just a few ticks left. The Cowgirls were unable to convert and fell for the first time this season by a final score of 58-54 for the Tigers.

Two Cowgirls were in double figures with Brittany Schnabel with 14 points and Samantha Tatum with 13. Tatum shared the team lead in rebounds of seven with Kiki Gonzales.

The Cowgirls fall to a record of 7-1 and 2-1 in the ASC while ETBU improves to 6-2 and 2-1 in the conference. The Cowgirl team will be back to play in the Mabee Athletic Complex in Abilene against the Concordia Tornados on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m.