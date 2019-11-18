Cowgirls End Season in NCAA Second Round

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s soccer team finished their 2019 season on Sunday, falling 2-0 to Trinity in the NCAA Second Round match at the HSU Soccer Complex.

The Tigers scored with an Alex Walsh goal from a Nyah Shepard assist in the 59th minute to open the scoring. Shepard hit a corner to Kristen Canepa who headed in a goal in the 60th minute to make it 2-0. The Tigers would hold that lead for the win.

The Cowgirls had 14 shots and two on frame in the contest. The Tigers had nine shots with six on goal. The Cowgirls had seven corners to the Tigers’ four.

The match was very rough with 28 total fouls including seven yellow cards, Trinity with six of those. The keepers both showed out, with Haley Foley starting for the Cowgirls and having four saves including a handful of dangerous balls punched out of harms way. Trinity goalkeeper Paige Wallace had two saves in the win, tipping a Casady Jenkins longball over and saving a Jessica Boldenow header in off a corner.

The Cowgirls wrap up the year 18-3-1. After starting out 0-2-1, the Cowgirls proceeded to dominate winning 18 straight taking them to the NCAA Second Round.

This was the last game for seniors Michaela Sabrsula, Morgan McAdams, Taylor Bernal, and Kendell Groom. All four received all-ASC honors. Groom took home the ASC Defender of the Year award to wrap up her career as one of the best defenders in the Cowgirls’ recent memory. Bernal led the team and the conference with 18 goals this year as the ASC Offensive Player of the Year.

This senior class finishes with a record of 79-6-5 and four ASC regular season and tournament championships. These seniors will be greatly missed by Cowgirl soccer, and we will look forward to seeing them as well as all of our other Cowgirls when they come back to visit.