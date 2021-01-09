Cowgirls Fall At ETBU

MARSHALL, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team fell 77-50 to East Texas Baptist on Saturday afternoon in American Southwest Conference at Ornelas Gym in Marshall.

The teams battled through a tough intense first quarter and ETBU led 17-16 with 1:22 to play but closed the quarter on a 5-0 run. HSU trailed 27-23, when another run to close the quarter built the lead for ETBU. The Tigers used a 13-3 run to take a 40-26 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, ETBU put the game away with a 5-for-6 performance from behind the 3-point line and led 66-41 after the third quarter.

The Tigers forced 22 Cowgirl turnovers that turned into a 26-9 advantage in points off of turnovers in the game.

Brittany Schnabel had 11 points to pace the Cowgirls and Hallie Edmondson added 10. Keilee Burke hauled in 17 rebounds for HSU.

Bridget Upton led a balanced Tiger attack with 17 points. Taylor Singleton added 10 points.

The Cowgirls are now 5-3 on the year and 0-2 in conference play. ETBU improved to 10-0 and to 2-0 in ASC action. HSU will stay on the road next week for games at Sul Ross State and Howard Payne.