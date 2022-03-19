LONGVIEW, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ Cowgirl softball team fell in the third game of the series to LeTourneau on Saturday by a final score of 9-1 after winning the first two games of the American Southwest Conference series in Longview.

The Cowgirls got down early with a 5-0 Yellowjacket lead in the third inning. Kaylen Washington was able to knock in a Cowgirl run in the fourth with a sac fly, but LeTourneau stormed back with three more runs in the fourth and the final run in the sixth to win 9-1.

The Cowgirls had six hits to the LeTourneau ten. Hardin-Simmons had three errors, allowing five unearned runs for the Yellowjackets on the afternoon in a tough day defensively.

Graduate senior Peyton Newman went 2-2 at the late to lead the Cowgirl offense.

Haven Williams started and had the loss in only two innings of work after a long game yesterday for the Cowgirls. Williams had two strikeouts on an earned run and four hits given up.

Washington came in and had a pair of Ks in an inning and Aubrianna Salazar finished the game with no earned runs in a little over two innings.

The Cowgirls fall to 17-6 and 9-6 in the ASC and will head home to host Ozarks next Friday for two games beginning at 4 p.m. at Ellis Field.