Cowgirls Fall to Belhaven, 5-3

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ softball lost the final game of an American Southwest Conference series against the Belhaven Blazers on Saturday by a final score of 5-3.

Belhaven scored off a wild pitch in the second and Allie Gordon singled to score another in the third making it 2-0 Blazers. Mason McCord hit a solo homerun for the Cowgirls out of left in the third to cut it to 2-1 Belhaven.

McCord got another RBI in the fifth to tie the game 2-2. Gordon hit a three-run homer in the seventh for Belhaven to make it 5-2 late.

The Cowgirls got a run in the final inning but couldn’t surpass the deficit and lost by a 5-3 final score.

McCord had a pair of hits and two RBIs for the Cowgirls. Gordon had two hits and four RBIs for the Blazers.

Kaylen Washington started for the Cowgirls and Christina Blevins came in and had the loss. Washington finished with a career-high five strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Belhaven starter Bailey Root threw a complete game with three strikeouts and five hits allowed in the win.

The Cowgirls drop to 8-10 on the year and 5-4 in the ASC. Belhaven moves to 9-3 and 7-2 in conference with the sweep. The Cowgirls are off for